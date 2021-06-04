Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Pyxis Tankers's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Pyxis Tankers had US$50.9m of debt at March 2021, down from US$56.9m a year prior. However, it also had US$16.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$34.3m.

How Healthy Is Pyxis Tankers' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:PXS Debt to Equity History June 4th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Pyxis Tankers had liabilities of US$9.59m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$45.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$16.6m as well as receivables valued at US$2.02m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$36.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$33.1m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pyxis Tankers's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Pyxis Tankers made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$20m, which is a fall of 27%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Pyxis Tankers's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$2.4m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$6.1m over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Pyxis Tankers you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

