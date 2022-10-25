Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.12% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Pyxis Tankers Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 237.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.31 million, up 132.65% from the year-ago period.

PXS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $54.04 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +225% and +113.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pyxis Tankers Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Pyxis Tankers Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.35.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.