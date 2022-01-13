Pyxis Tankers Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

Pyxis Tankers Inc (PXS) shares closed today at 0.4% above its 52 week low of $0.45, giving the company a market cap of $18M. The stock is currently up 0.8% year-to-date, down 50.6% over the past 12 months, and down 82.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 19.6% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.5.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -177.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 142.6%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.