Pyxis Tankers Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 21, 2025

Pyxis Tankers Inc. will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 21, 2025, ahead of market opening.

Quiver AI Summary

Pyxis Tankers Inc., an international shipping company focused on the transportation of refined petroleum and dry bulk commodities, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 21, 2025, before the New York market opens. The results will be available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section. Pyxis operates a fleet of six modern eco-vessels, including three MR product tankers and one Kamsarmax bulk carrier, and is positioned for growth with strong capital resources and customer relationships. The company's management team shares aligned interests with shareholders, supporting its potential for fleet expansion.

Potential Positives

Announcement of unaudited Q1 2025 financial results on May 21, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Possession of a modern fleet of six eco-vessels suggests a focus on sustainability and operational efficiency.

Strong capital resources and competitive cost structure position the company well for potential growth and expansion opportunities.

The alignment of management interests with those of shareholders indicates a commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose specific financial performance metrics in advance of the earnings release may lead to uncertainty among investors.



Announcement timing for the earnings release may be perceived negatively if it leads to delayed market reactions or speculation about financial health.



Dependence on a limited fleet of six vessels could raise concerns about vulnerability to market fluctuations and operational challenges.

FAQ

When will Pyxis Tankers issue first quarter results for 2025?

Pyxis Tankers will issue its unaudited results on May 21, 2025, before the market opens in New York.

Where can I find Pyxis Tankers' financial presentation?

The financial presentation will be available on the Pyxis Tankers website under the Presentations section of the Investor Relations page.

What type of vessels does Pyxis Tankers operate?

Pyxis Tankers operates a modern fleet of six mid-sized eco-vessels, including MR product tankers and Kamsarmax bulk carriers.

How is Pyxis Tankers positioned for growth?

Pyxis Tankers is positioned to expand its fleet due to significant capital resources, competitive costs, and strong customer relationships.

Who should I contact for more information about Pyxis Tankers?

For more information, contact Henry Williams, CFO, at +30 (210) 638 0200 or via email at hwilliams@pyxistankers.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $PXS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Maroussi, Greece, May 20, 2025



– Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international shipping company with a focus on the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and dry bulk commodities, today announced the following:





We will issue our unaudited results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, before the market opens in New York on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.





A presentation of the first quarter 2025 financial results will be available on the Pyxis Tanker’s website, under the Presentations section of its Investor Relations page.



















About Pyxis Tankers Inc.







The Company currently owns a modern fleet of six mid-sized eco-vessels, which are engaged in the seaborne transportation of a broad range of refined petroleum products and dry-bulk commodities and consists of three MR product tankers, one Kamsarmax bulk carrier and controlling interests in two dry-bulk joint ventures of a sister-ship Kamsarmax and an Ultramax. The Company is positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize its fleet of eco-efficient vessels due to significant capital resources, competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com. The information on or accessible through the Company’s website is not incorporated into and does not form a part of this release.



















Company







Pyxis Tankers Inc.





59 K. Karamanli Street





Maroussi, 15125 Greece







info@pyxistankers.com







Visit our website at



www.pyxistankers.com









Company Contact







Henry Williams





Chief Financial Officer





Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106





Email:



hwilliams@pyxistankers.com







Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.