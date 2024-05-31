News & Insights

Stocks

Pyxis Tankers Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

May 31, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pyxis Tankers (PXS) has released an update.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. has announced a monthly dividend of $0.1615 per share for its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, with the payment date set for June 20, 2024, to stockholders on record as of June 13, 2024. This financial move underscores the company’s commitment to shareholder returns amidst the shipping industry’s market dynamics.

