Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Price Target Increased by 18.27% to 10.46

The average one-year price target for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) has been revised to 10.46 / share. This is an increase of 18.27% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 305.23% from the latest reported closing price of 2.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Oncology. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 32.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYXS is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 45.57% to 11,191K shares. The put/call ratio of PYXS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,171K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,482K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing a decrease of 39.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 119.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Capital Management holds 708K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 531K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing a decrease of 44.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 74.50% over the last quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

