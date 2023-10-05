Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 9.86

The average one-year price target for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) has been revised to 9.86 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of 8.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 432.97% from the latest reported closing price of 1.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Oncology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYXS is 0.03%, a decrease of 41.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 10,622K shares. The put/call ratio of PYXS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,171K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing a decrease of 38.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYXS by 54.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 749K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Capital Management holds 708K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Investors holds 482K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

