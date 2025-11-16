Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 6.94

The average one-year price target for Pyxis Oncology (NasdaqGS:PYXS) has been revised to $6.94 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.08% from the latest reported closing price of $4.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pyxis Oncology. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYXS is 0.04%, an increase of 130.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 28,685K shares. The put/call ratio of PYXS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 7,033K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 3,626K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,500K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,295K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,178K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

