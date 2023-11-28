Pyxis Oncology Names Ken Kobayashi Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), a clinical-stage company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, announced Tuesday the appointment of Ken Kobayashi as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 27.

In his new role, Kobayashi will lead the company's clinical and regulatory operations, drive strategic growth, and play a key role in advancing Pyxis Oncology's clinical pipeline.

Kobayashi holds over 25 years of experience in oncology drug development, including Antibody Drug Conjugates or ADCs and other oncology modalities. He has worked in senior executive roles in top-tier pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Novartis.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Kinnate Biopharma.

Kobayashi said, "Pyxis Oncology has an exciting clinical pipeline and is advancing a first-in-class and first-in-concept ADC against the stromal EDB-fibronectin target, which could have a significant impact on patients with difficult-to-treat tumors, as targets in the stroma have been overlooked to date as an area of focus in the industry. I am excited about the potential for the PYX-201 program..."

