Pyxis Oncology Initiates New Combination Trial For PYX-201 And Expands Monotherapy Cohorts

February 04, 2025 — 11:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing innovative cancer therapies, on Tuesday announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 combination trial for PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate or ADC targeting Extradomain-B Fibronectin or EDB+FN, in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab for multiple solid tumors. This new trial marks a significant step forward in evaluating the potential of PYX-201 in treating cancers like recurrent/metastatic or R/M head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or HNSCC, triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC, and hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

The ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy trial for PYX-201 has also been expanded to include additional cohorts for R/M HNSCC patients who have previously received platinum or PD-1 inhibitor therapy.

PYX-201 aims to deliver its AUR-0101 payload specifically within the tumor microenvironment, inducing immunogenic cell death and enhancing the effectiveness of pembrolizumab.

This development underscores Pyxis Oncology's commitment to advancing treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options in difficult-to-treat cancers.

