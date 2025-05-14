Pyxis Oncology, Inc. CEO Lara S. Sullivan to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Pyxis Oncology's CEO will discuss ADC therapeutics at upcoming investor conferences in May and June 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Dr. Lara S. Sullivan, will participate in investor conferences, specifically the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 21 and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5. Dr. Sullivan will engage in fireside chats and will be available for one-on-one meetings with potential investors. The company is focused on developing advanced antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for tough-to-treat cancers, with its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), currently in Phase 1 clinical studies aimed at treating recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Pyxis has also started a Phase 1/2 study combining MICVO with Merck’s KEYTRUDA for treating advanced solid tumors. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Participation of CEO Lara S. Sullivan in prominent investor conferences may enhance visibility and attract potential investors to the company.

Focus on developing next-generation ADC therapeutics positions Pyxis Oncology as an innovative player in the oncology space, potentially leading to strategic partnerships or funding opportunities.

Development of micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) shows commitment to addressing difficult-to-treat cancers, which could generate significant interest from the medical and investment communities.

Initiating a Phase 1/2 combination study with Merck's KEYTRUDA® could strengthen the company's research portfolio and collaborative prospects with established pharmaceutical partners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Pyxis Oncology, Inc. known for?

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing next-generation ADC therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers.

When will Lara S. Sullivan participate in investor conferences?

Lara S. Sullivan will participate in the RBC Capital Markets conference on May 21 and Jefferies conference on June 5.

How can I access the live webcast of the fireside chats?

The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website.

What is the lead candidate being developed by Pyxis Oncology?

The lead candidate is micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), evaluated in Phase 1 studies for solid tumors.

What type of tumors is Pyxis focused on treating with MICVO?

Pyxis is focusing on recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) using MICVO.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PYXS Insider Trading Activity

$PYXS insiders have traded $PYXS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAMELA ANN CONNEALY (CFO & COO) has made 2 purchases buying 88,850 shares for an estimated $174,364 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PYXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $PYXS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PYXS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PYXS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PYXS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PYXS forecast page.

Full Release



BOSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation ADC therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in fireside chats and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the following two upcoming investor conferences.







2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 21 at 2:05 p.m. ET











Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 5 at 4:55 p.m. ET















A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology's website,



ir.pyxisoncology.com



About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.







Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. Its lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201), has been evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors with a go-forward development focus on treating patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) based on the strength of the HNSCC signal that emerged. Additionally, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 combination study of MICVO and Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA



®



(pembrolizumab), in patients with R/M HNSCC and other advanced solid tumors.





To learn more, visit



www.pyxisoncology.com



or follow us on



Twitter



and



LinkedIn



Pyxis Oncology Contact







Pamela Connealy





CFO and COO







ir@pyxisoncology.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.