Pyxis Oncology Announces FDA Clearance Of Two IND Applications In Solid Tumors; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) said Thursday that it has received clearance for its two Investigational New Drug or IND applications from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials.

PYX-201, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product candidate, will be investigated for the potential treatment of several solid tumors, including breast, head and neck, lung, and thyroid cancer.

PYX-106, an immunotherapy product candidate, will be investigated for the potential treatment of solid tumors, including bladder, cholangio-carcinoma, colorectal, and kidney cancer.

The company looks forward to beginning both clinical trials in early 2023.

