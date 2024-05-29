PYX Resources Expands Share Capital

Pyx Resources Limited (GB:PYX) has released an update.

PYX Resources Limited, a leading Premium Zircon producer, has issued additional shares following a US$275,000 investment from L1 Capital Global Opportunities Master Fund, marking the ninth such notice under their Share Placement Agreement. This infusion has left US$3.05 million remaining for potential future subscriptions. Furthermore, PYX has also allotted shares under its Stock Incentive Plan and expects admission of the new shares to the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market by early June 2024.

For further insights into GB:PYX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.