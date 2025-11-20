Pyrum Innovations Forms Czech Joint Venture For New Tyre-Recycling Plant

(RTTNews) - Pyrum Innovations AG (PYRUM.OL) on Thursday announced that it has signed a shareholder agreement with SUAS Ecology to form SUAS reTIRE s.r.o. in Czech Republic, acquiring a 49 percent stake for about 8.6 million euros.

The venture will build a tyre-recycling plant in Vresová with capacity to process over 22,000 tons annually. A ten-year pyrolysis-oil offtake agreement has been secured, and financing arrangements and plant purchase contracts are now being finalised.

Orders for long-lead components are expected by spring 2026, with commissioning targeted for 2027. Both companies say the project advances large-scale circular-economy development in Europe.

PYRUM.OL closed trading at NOK 328.00, down NOK 4.00 or 1.20 percent on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.