Pyrum Innovations AG Boosts Sales Amid Strategic Investments

Pyrum Innovations AG (DE:PYR) has released an update.
Pyrum Innovations AG reports a 29% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2024, driven by strategic investments in new plants and workforce expansion. Despite a net loss of EUR 7,982 thousand, the company remains focused on growth, demonstrated by the progress in their Dillingen facility and ongoing developments in Perl-Besch. These efforts are part of Pyrum’s commitment to solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable recycling technologies.
