Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II Closes Initial Public Offering of 17.5 Million Units on NYSE

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II closed its IPO, raising $175 million, targeting mergers in the energy sector.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II has successfully completed its initial public offering, closing on 17,500,000 units at $10.00 each, which consist of one Class A share and one-half of a redeemable warrant. These units started trading on the NYSE under the symbol "PAII.U" on July 17, 2025. The company also executed a private placement of 5,050,000 warrants, generating an additional $5,050,000. A total of $175,000,000 from the IPO and private placement has been placed in trust for future business combinations. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, aims primarily at opportunities in the energy sector but is open to various industries and regions. UBS Investment Bank led the offering, and the firm has provided underwriters with an option to purchase additional units for over-allotments. The press release includes caution regarding forward-looking statements and directs inquiries to the company's CFO.

Potential Positives

The successful closing of the initial public offering raised $175 million, providing significant financial resources for future business combinations.

The listing of units on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAII.U” enhances the visibility and credibility of the company in the financial market.

The company has strategic backing with a concurrent private placement of warrants that adds an additional $5.05 million in funding.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase additional units, indicating strong interest and potential for oversubscription in the offering.

Potential Negatives

Initial public offering indicates that the company is currently without a defined business direction, relying on the acquisition of another business to establish its operations.

The structure of the IPO, notably the private placement of warrants to its sponsor at a much lower price per warrant, may raise concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest and alignment with public investors.

The forward-looking statements include a caution about uncertainty in executing business combinations, potentially undermining investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

FAQ

What is Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II's IPO date?

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II closed its initial public offering on July 18, 2025, and began trading on July 17, 2025.

What are the units offered in the IPO?

The IPO offered 17,500,000 units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.

What is the ticker symbol for trading?

The units are traded under the ticker symbol “PAII.U” on the New York Stock Exchange.

Who acted as the underwriter for the IPO?

UBS Investment Bank was the lead book-running manager, with Brookline Capital Markets as the co-manager for the offering.

What sector does Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II target?

The company expects to focus on opportunities in the energy sector for its initial business combination.

HOUSTON, TX, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PAII) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.





The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “PAII.U” on July 17, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols “PAII” and “PAII WS,” respectively.





Concurrently with the closing of the initial public offering, the Company closed on a private placement of 5,050,000 warrants to Pyrophyte Acquisition II LLC, the Company’s sponsor, at a price of $1.00 per warrant, resulting in gross proceeds of $5,050,000. Each private placement warrant is exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share. Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and the simultaneous private placement of warrants, $175,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust.





Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, sector or geographic region, it expects to target opportunities and companies in the energy sector.





UBS Investment Bank acted as the lead book-running manager of the offering and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC acted as the co-manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





