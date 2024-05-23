News & Insights

Stocks

PyroGenesis Strikes Deal for Cleaner Steel Production

May 23, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PyroGenesis Canada (TSE:PYR) has released an update.

PyroGenesis Canada’s subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas Inc., has secured contracts worth $1.3 million with a major Indian steel company to supply technology that cleans and desulphurizes coke oven gas, a step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in steelmaking. The deal with the unnamed company, which boasts revenues over $20 billion, will also facilitate the conversion of the cleaned gas into valuable hydrogen. This move aligns with PyroGenesis’s strategic focus on providing sustainable solutions for heavy industries and reducing global steel industry emissions, which account for a significant portion of global GHG emissions.

For further insights into TSE:PYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYRGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.