PyroGenesis Strikes Deal for Cleaner Steel Production

PyroGenesis Canada (TSE:PYR) has released an update.

PyroGenesis Canada’s subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas Inc., has secured contracts worth $1.3 million with a major Indian steel company to supply technology that cleans and desulphurizes coke oven gas, a step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions in steelmaking. The deal with the unnamed company, which boasts revenues over $20 billion, will also facilitate the conversion of the cleaned gas into valuable hydrogen. This move aligns with PyroGenesis’s strategic focus on providing sustainable solutions for heavy industries and reducing global steel industry emissions, which account for a significant portion of global GHG emissions.

For further insights into TSE:PYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.