PyroGenesis Signs MoU With GE Vernova's Power Conversion & Storage Business

(RTTNews) - PyroGenesis Inc., Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with GE Vernova Inc.'s (GEV) Power Conversion & Storage business for the development and testing of its technologies that replace fossil fuel combustion in high temperature processes with all-electric plasma torches.

Under the MOU, PyroGenesis would provide the plasma torch system and GE Vernova would provide the supporting electrical infrastructure, the company stated.

GE expects the collaboration to advance its strategic goals, and reinforce its commitment towards sustainable practices.

In the pre-market hours, GE Vernova's stock is trading at $270.95, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

