News & Insights

Markets
GEV

PyroGenesis Signs MoU With GE Vernova's Power Conversion & Storage Business

March 11, 2025 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PyroGenesis Inc., Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with GE Vernova Inc.'s (GEV) Power Conversion & Storage business for the development and testing of its technologies that replace fossil fuel combustion in high temperature processes with all-electric plasma torches.

Under the MOU, PyroGenesis would provide the plasma torch system and GE Vernova would provide the supporting electrical infrastructure, the company stated.

GE expects the collaboration to advance its strategic goals, and reinforce its commitment towards sustainable practices.

In the pre-market hours, GE Vernova's stock is trading at $270.95, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.