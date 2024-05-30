News & Insights

Stocks

PyroGenesis Secures 50% of HPQ’s Green Silica Project

May 30, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HPQ-Silicon Resources (TSE:HPQ) has released an update.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has opted to convert its 10% gross sales royalty into a 50% stake in HPQ Silicon Inc.’s subsidiary HPQ Silica Polvere, which is advancing a green proprietary technology for producing fumed silica. This strategic move strengthens PyroGenesis’s commitment to the FSR project, aligns with growing market trends, and promises to enhance the environmental and economic aspects of fumed silica production. As a result, both companies anticipate a stronger partnership and look forward to the growth potential of the innovative FSR project.

For further insights into TSE:HPQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.