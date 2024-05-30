PyroGenesis Secures 50% of HPQ’s Green Silica Project

HPQ-Silicon Resources (TSE:HPQ) has released an update.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has opted to convert its 10% gross sales royalty into a 50% stake in HPQ Silicon Inc.’s subsidiary HPQ Silica Polvere, which is advancing a green proprietary technology for producing fumed silica. This strategic move strengthens PyroGenesis’s commitment to the FSR project, aligns with growing market trends, and promises to enhance the environmental and economic aspects of fumed silica production. As a result, both companies anticipate a stronger partnership and look forward to the growth potential of the innovative FSR project.

