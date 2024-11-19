PyroGenesis Partners with Global Steel Giant

PyroGenesis Canada (TSE:PYR) has released an update.

PyroGenesis has secured a contract with a major global steel manufacturer to explore the use of its electric plasma torches in reducing carbon emissions in steel production. This initiative could significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to traditional methods, marking a pivotal step in the industry’s energy transition.

