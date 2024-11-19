News & Insights

PyroGenesis Partners with Global Steel Giant

November 19, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

PyroGenesis Canada (TSE:PYR) has released an update.

PyroGenesis has secured a contract with a major global steel manufacturer to explore the use of its electric plasma torches in reducing carbon emissions in steel production. This initiative could significantly lower CO2 emissions compared to traditional methods, marking a pivotal step in the industry’s energy transition.

