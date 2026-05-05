PYPL's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher TPV & Revenue Growth

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL delivered a solid start to the first quarter of 2026, with non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 by 5.51%. The metric increased 1% year over year. Revenues came in at $8.35 billion, ahead of the consensus mark of $8.11 billion by 2.96% and up 7.2% from the year-ago period.

The quarter reflected broad-based momentum across the platform, highlighted by total payment volume rising 11% to $464 billion, alongside steady profitability and strong cash generation.

PYPL’s Transactions Stay Resilient

Transaction margin dollars increased 3% year over year to $3.81 billion in the quarter. Excluding interest on customer balances, transaction margin dollars also rose 3% to $3.54 billion. The performance shows PayPal held up its margin even while continuing targeted investments across the portfolio.

Transaction margin declined to 45.6% from 47.7% a year ago. Still, the year-over-year increase in transaction margin dollars points to a business that is expanding profit pools, supported by scale and improving loss performance.

PayPal’s Engagement Metrics Show Mixed Signals

PayPal ended the quarter with 439 million active accounts, up 1% from the year-ago period, indicating continued growth in platform reach. However, on a trailing 12-month basis, payment transactions per active account declined 1% to 58.7, reflecting softer frequency per account versus last year.

That said, payment activity improved on an absolute basis. Total payment transactions increased 7% year over year to 6.5 billion, reflecting stronger overall activity across PayPal’s platform, even as transactions per active account edged down year over year.

PYPL’s Margins Reflect Higher Operating Intensity

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income decreased 5% to $1.54 billion, and operating margin fell 229 basis points to 18.4% year over year. Non-transaction related expenses rose 8% to $2.27 billion, underscoring increased spending tied to technology and growth initiatives.

PayPal’s Cash Flow Supports Capital Returns

Cash flow from operations was $1.13 billion and free cash flow totaled $903 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow, which excludes timing impacts tied to buy now, pay later receivables, came in at $1.72 billion, reflecting strong underlying cash generation.

PayPal returned significant capital to shareholders. The company repurchased approximately 34 million shares for $1.5 billion during the quarter and also initiated a dividend program, declaring a cash dividend of 14 cents per share payable June 25, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2026.

PYPL Reiterates 2026 Outlook Amid Strategy Reset

Management reiterated full-year 2026 guidance. PayPal continues to expect non-GAAP EPS to range from a low-single digit decline to slightly positive.

Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be more than $6 billion, with share repurchases projected at roughly $6 billion. Management also outlined deliberate steps to sharpen strategy, simplify the organization and improve the growth trajectory and cost structure, signaling an execution-focused approach as it works to build a more durable path to long-term growth.

For the second quarter of 2026, PayPal expects non-GAAP EPS to decline at a high-single digit rate, or approximately 9%, versus $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

PYPL’s Zacks Rank

Currently, PayPal carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PayPal Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PayPal Holdings, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings release of other stocks in the Financial Transaction Services industry, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS and Sezzle, Inc. SEZL. While Fidelity National Information Services is scheduled to report on May 8, Sezzle is slated to report on May 6.

The consensus mark for Fidelity National Information Services’ first-quarter 2026 EPS is pegged at $1.28, implying a 5.79% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s first-quarter 2026 EPS stands at $1.24, indicating a 24% increase year over year.

FIS and SEZL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.