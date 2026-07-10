Is PYPL Stock Worth Retaining in Your Portfolio for the Long Run?

PayPal PYPL operates one of the world's largest digital payments platforms, connecting consumers and merchants across global markets. Growth is supported by rising payment volumes, expanding Venmo monetization, a broad international payments network and continued technology upgrades.



PayPal faces intense competition, slow branded checkout growth, currency headwinds, interest-rate volatility and economic uncertainty that may pressure growth and profitability.



In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 9.9% compared with the industry's growth of 8.4%.



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What Aids PYPL?

PayPal benefits from its large two-sided payments network, connecting consumers and merchants across global markets. The platform supports steady payment activity and transaction growth. In the first quarter of 2026, total payment volume (TPV) increased 11% year over year to $464 billion. Its fraud management, underwriting and tokenization capabilities also strengthen customer trust.



Venmo remains a key growth driver with more than 100 million active accounts. In the first quarter of 2026, Venmo's total payment volume increased 14% on a currency-neutral basis and accounted for 19% of TPV, while Pay with Venmo transaction volume jumped 34%. The Buy Now, Pay Later offering also supports higher checkout conversion and larger order values, with BNPL volume rising 23% in the quarter.



Strategic partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, Google, Alibaba, Intuit and major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Barclays and Bank of America, expand merchant acceptance, improve checkout flexibility and strengthen PayPal's global payments network.



PayPal continues to invest in product and platform initiatives that expand its role beyond traditional online checkout and strengthen its broader commerce ecosystem. The company is enhancing its core checkout experience by improving presentment and selection while deepening consumer engagement through loyalty programs and financial services offerings, enhancing customer lifetime value and driving sustainable long-term growth.



Strong cash generation, expected adjusted free cash flow of at least $6 billion in 2026, planned share repurchases and regular dividends continue to support shareholder returns.

What’s Hurting PYPL?

PayPal faces strong competition from Block, Google, Amazon, Apple, Mastercard and Visa, which could pressure its market share, pricing power and growth in digital wallets and checkout services.



Foreign exchange volatility also remains a concern due to its significant international operations, with 43% of 2025 revenues coming from outside the United States.



Macroeconomic weakness, slower consumer spending and softer merchant activity may reduce payment volumes and transaction margins. Modest branded checkout growth in the United States and Europe, along with slower travel spending, could limit operating leverage and delay margin improvement.



PayPal remains sensitive to interest-rate changes and investment market conditions. Lower rates can reduce interest income from customer balances, while weaker markets may create volatility from strategic investments, affecting earnings stability.

Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the other REIT sector are Corpay CPAY and FirstCash FCFS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAY’s 2026 FFO per share has moved marginally northward to $26.86 over the past two months.



The consensus estimate for FCFS’s 2026 FFO per share has moved up marginally to $11.33 per share over the past week.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.





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PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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