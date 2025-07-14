Stocks
PYPL

$PYPL stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 14, 2025 — 11:16 am EDT

$PYPL stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $417,833,780 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PYPL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PYPL stock page):

$PYPL Insider Trading Activity

$PYPL insiders have traded $PYPL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUZAN KEREERE (President, Global Markets) sold 4,162 shares for an estimated $304,827
  • DIEGO SCOTTI (EVP, GM, Consumer Group) sold 3,839 shares for an estimated $281,158
  • DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 3,795 shares for an estimated $277,036
  • GAIL J MCGOVERN sold 2,446 shares for an estimated $176,478

$PYPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 846 institutional investors add shares of $PYPL stock to their portfolio, and 972 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PYPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PYPL stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PYPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PYPL in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Sell" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
  • Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 04/23/2025

$PYPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PYPL recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $PYPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $74.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Ashwin Shirvaikar from Citigroup set a target price of $95.0 on 05/06/2025
  • Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $79.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $75.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $79.0 on 04/30/2025

Quiver Quantitative Contributor

