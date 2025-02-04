PYPL Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Shares Fall on Margin Contraction

PayPal Holdings PYPL reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.31% and climbed 4.4% year over year.



Net revenues of $8.366 billion increased 4.2% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a forex-neutral basis. The figure beat the consensus mark by 1.67%.



However, shares were down roughly 9% as the company’s non-GAAP operating margin contracted 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18%.

PYPL’s Revenue Details

The total payment volume was $437.836 billion for the reported quarter, up 7% year over year, both on a reported basis and a forex-neutral basis. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.59%.



Transaction margin of $3.935 billion grew more than 7% on a reported basis.



Transaction revenues were $7.588 billion (90.7% of net revenues), up 4.2% year over year. Value Added Services revenues were $778 million (9.3% of net revenues), up 4.7% year over year.



Revenues from the United States totaled $4.518 billion (57% of net revenues), up 2% on a year-over-year basis. International revenues were $3.634 billion (43% of net revenues), up 7% year over year, both on a reported basis and forex-neutral basis.



PayPal witnessed year-over-year growth of 2% in total active accounts to 434 million in the reported quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.05%.



The total number of payment transactions was 6.619 billion, down 3% on a year-over-year basis. The figure missed the consensus mark by 4.49%.



PYPL’s payment transactions per active account were 60.6 million, up 3% year over year.

PYPL’s Operating Details

PayPal’s operating expenses were $6.925 billion in the fourth quarter, up 10% year over year. As a percentage of net revenues, the figure increased 430 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 82.8%.



Transaction expense rate was 0.91% in the reported quarter compared with 0.97% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Transaction margin improved 120 bps to 47%.

PYPL’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and investments (including long-term) were $15.406 billion. The long-term debt balance was $9.879 billion.



PYPL generated $2.394 billion in cash from operations, while adjusted free cash flow was $2.098 billion in the fourth quarter.



The company returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases. Moreover, PayPal authorized a new $15 billion stock repurchase program.

PayPal Offers Positive Guidance

For 2025, PayPal now anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $4.95 per share and $5.10 per share.



Transaction margin is expected between $15.2 billion and $15.4 billion suggesting growth in the 4-5% range.



Non-GAAP non-transaction operating expenses are expected to grow in the low single-digit range.



Free cash flow is expected between $6 billion and $7 billion. Share repurchase is expected to be roughly $6 billion.



For the first quarter of 2025, PayPal expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.15 per share and $1.17 per share.



Transaction margin is expected between $3.6 billion and $3.65 billion, suggesting growth in the 4-5% range for the current quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, PayPal carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



