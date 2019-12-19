PYPL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.71, changing hands as low as $107.46 per share. PayPal Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PYPL's low point in its 52 week range is $76.70 per share, with $121.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.19. The PYPL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.