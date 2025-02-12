$PYPD Earnings Results: $PYPD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PYPD ($PYPD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of -$1.13 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
$PYPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $PYPD stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 343,353 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,043,793
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 200,422 shares (+41.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $689,451
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 138,504 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $476,453
- DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 123,651 shares (+66.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $425,359
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 10,048 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,565
- TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC. added 781 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,686
- UBS GROUP AG removed 415 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,427
