PYLD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the PIMCO Multisector Bond Active ETF (Symbol: PYLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.16, changing hands as low as $25.94 per share. PIMCO Multisector Bond Active shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PYLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PYLD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.11 per share, with $26.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.98.

