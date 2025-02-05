$PYCR Earnings Results: $PYCR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PYCR ($PYCR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $180,440,000, missing estimates of $180,699,905 by $-259,905.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PYCR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$PYCR Insider Trading Activity
$PYCR insiders have traded $PYCR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEREMY RISHEL sold 3,723 shares for an estimated $52,196
- JONATHAN CORR sold 1,508 shares for an estimated $20,312
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PYCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PYCR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 1,333,170 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,756,966
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,328,403 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,850,038
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 748,192 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,616,844
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 567,093 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,047,049
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 553,852 shares (+216.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,859,159
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 550,108 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,806,032
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC added 542,659 shares (+1738.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,077,177
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.