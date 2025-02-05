$PYCR Earnings Results: $PYCR Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PYCR ($PYCR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $180,440,000, missing estimates of $180,699,905 by $-259,905.

$PYCR Insider Trading Activity

$PYCR insiders have traded $PYCR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PYCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY RISHEL sold 3,723 shares for an estimated $52,196

JONATHAN CORR sold 1,508 shares for an estimated $20,312

$PYCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $PYCR stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

