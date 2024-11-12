PYC Therapeutics to Unveil Pioneering RNA Therapy Data

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on RNA therapies, is poised to release groundbreaking efficacy data for its novel drugs targeting genetic diseases over the next year. The company is actively engaged in multiple clinical trials and aims to expand its drug development pipeline, which already addresses conditions affecting 1 in 1,000 people. Investors might find PYC’s advancements in RNA therapeutic class and drug discovery across various diseases promising.

