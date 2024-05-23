News & Insights

PYC Therapeutics Offers Cost-Free Share Sale Facility

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics Limited has launched a Small Shareholding Sale Facility to enable shareholders with less than A$500 in shares to sell their holdings without brokerage costs, aiming to reduce the company’s administrative expenses. Shareholders who held 1 to 4,761 shares as of 22nd May 2024 are eligible and can opt-out if they wish to retain their shares; otherwise, their shares will be automatically sold. The sale is expected to be completed, and proceeds distributed by 6th September 2024.

