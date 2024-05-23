PYC Therapeutics Issues Stock Options

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech firm, has issued options as part of its strategy to advance a new generation of RNA therapies for genetic diseases. The company, a pioneer in drug development for blinding eye diseases, has granted 21 million options with a $0.17 exercise price, set to expire in May 2028, with specific vesting conditions tied to continued service relationships over a three-year period. These efforts support their ongoing programs, with human trials for eye and kidney diseases expected to start between mid-2024 and early 2025.

For further insights into AU:PYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.