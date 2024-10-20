News & Insights

PYC Therapeutics Gains FDA Approval for Orphan Drug

October 20, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics has received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for its pioneering drug candidate, VP-001, aimed at treating Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11, a rare childhood blinding disease. This designation brings potential financial benefits and market exclusivity as the drug progresses through clinical trials, marking a significant step forward for the company in the lucrative rare disease market. Investors and market watchers may find PYC’s advancements in RNA therapies for genetic diseases particularly noteworthy.

