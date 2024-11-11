News & Insights

PYC Therapeutics Announces Security Consolidation Plan

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics Limited has announced a security consolidation that will affect its ordinary shares and various options, with trading on a deferred settlement basis starting on November 15, 2024. The record date for this reorganization is set for November 18, 2024, and the issue date is November 25, 2024.

