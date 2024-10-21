PYC Therapeutics Advances in Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment

News & Insights

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics has announced positive results from its ongoing clinical trials for VP-001, a treatment for the childhood blinding disease Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11. The drug has shown continued safety with no serious adverse events and has demonstrated promising improvements in vision among patients receiving multiple doses. This advancement could open up a significant market opportunity in addressing genetic eye diseases.

