PYC Therapeutics Advances Kidney Disease Drug Trials

PYC Therapeutics is advancing its investigational drug PYC-003 into human trials, aiming to address the unmet needs of patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. Recent pre-clinical studies show promising results, with effective gene expression control and a favorable safety profile. The trials are expected to start in early 2025, marking a significant step for the company in tackling genetic diseases.

