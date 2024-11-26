News & Insights

PYC Therapeutics Advances Kidney Disease Drug Trials

November 26, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics is advancing its investigational drug PYC-003 into human trials, aiming to address the unmet needs of patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. Recent pre-clinical studies show promising results, with effective gene expression control and a favorable safety profile. The trials are expected to start in early 2025, marking a significant step for the company in tackling genetic diseases.

