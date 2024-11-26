PYC Therapeutics Advances Kidney Disease Drug Trials

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
PYC Therapeutics is advancing its investigational drug PYC-003 into human trials, aiming to address the unmet needs of patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease. Recent pre-clinical studies show promising results, with effective gene expression control and a favorable safety profile. The trials are expected to start in early 2025, marking a significant step for the company in tackling genetic diseases.
For further insights into AU:PYC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.