PYC Therapeutics Advances in Eye Disease Treatment

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics has made significant strides with its drug candidate VP-001, aimed at treating Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11, a rare childhood eye disease. Data from their Phase 1/2 studies show improved vision in patients, and further findings will be shared at an upcoming medical conference. This innovation could tap into a market estimated to exceed $1 billion annually.

