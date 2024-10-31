PYC Therapeutics Advances Clinical Trial for ADOA Treatment

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics has dosed its first patient in a clinical trial for its innovative drug candidate, PYC-001, which aims to treat Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA), a genetic eye disease leading to blindness. This trial marks a significant step for PYC’s precision medicine approach, targeting a market with no existing treatments and an estimated value over $2 billion annually. The study will provide crucial data on the drug’s safety and efficacy, guiding future trial phases and regulatory approval plans.

