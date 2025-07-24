$PXLW stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PXLW stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,075,612 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PXLW (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PXLW stock page):
$PXLW Insider Trading Activity
$PXLW insiders have traded $PXLW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PXLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HALEY F AMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,640 shares for an estimated $49,906.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PXLW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $PXLW stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLEICHROEDER LP added 679,347 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,814
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 309,594 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,053
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 197,779 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,967
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 95,100 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,608
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 93,116 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,365
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 63,283 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,665
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 44,087 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,633
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $PXLW Data Alerts
Sign Up
$PXLW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PXLW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PXLW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PXLW forecast page.
$PXLW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PXLW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PXLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Suji Desilva from Roth MKM set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 05/14/2025
You can track data on $PXLW on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.