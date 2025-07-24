$PXLW stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PXLW stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,075,612 of trading volume.

$PXLW Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PXLW (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PXLW stock page ):

$PXLW insiders have traded $PXLW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PXLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HALEY F AMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 64,640 shares for an estimated $49,906.

$PXLW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $PXLW stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PXLW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PXLW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$PXLW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PXLW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PXLW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Suji Desilva from Roth MKM set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 05/14/2025

