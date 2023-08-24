PXF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (Symbol: PXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.00, changing hands as low as $43.91 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PXF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.56 per share, with $46.8618 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.93.
Also see: GSM Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding PGJ
ADI Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.