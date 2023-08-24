PXF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (Symbol: PXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.00, changing hands as low as $43.91 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXF's low point in its 52 week range is $34.56 per share, with $46.8618 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.93.

