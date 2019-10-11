PXF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (Symbol: PXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.01, changing hands as high as $40.07 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXF's low point in its 52 week range is $36.211 per share, with $42.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.99.

