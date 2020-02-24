PXD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.49, changing hands as low as $133.97 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $114.79 per share, with $178.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.17. The PXD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

