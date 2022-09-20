PXD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $230.94, changing hands as low as $228.35 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $146.91 per share, with $288.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.21.

