PXD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.14, changing hands as high as $140.17 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources Co shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PXD's low point in its 52 week range is $114.79 per share, with $178.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.60.

