$PX Earnings Results: $PX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PX ($PX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, beating estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $85,010,000, beating estimates of $76,073,740 by $8,936,260.

$PX Insider Trading Activity

$PX insiders have traded $PX stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL, LLC 210 has made 1 purchase buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $136,500 and 43 sales selling 8,593,399 shares for an estimated $112,180,632 .

and 43 sales selling 8,593,399 shares for an estimated . EDWIN A. POSTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 74,827 shares for an estimated $1,025,280 .

. ALEXANDER I. ABELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $865,625 .

. DAVID M. MCCOY sold 55,545 shares for an estimated $706,532

ANDREW ROWAN NELSON sold 9,307 shares for an estimated $100,980

$PX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $PX stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

