PWV, PSJ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV), which added 5,300,000 units, or a 20.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PWV, in morning trading today Bank of America (BAC) is up about 0.5%, and Intel (INTC) is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ), which added 1,850,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PSJ, in morning trading today Vmware (VMW) is down about 0.8%, and Microsoft (MSFT) is relatively unchanged.

