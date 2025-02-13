PWR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $291.48, changing hands as low as $286.57 per share. Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $206.58 per share, with $365.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $291.11. The PWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

