PWR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $290.42, changing hands as high as $292.91 per share. Quanta Services, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWR's low point in its 52 week range is $227.08 per share, with $365.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $291.19. The PWR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.