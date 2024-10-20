News & Insights

PWR Holdings Ltd. Announces Director Departure

October 20, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

PWR Holdings Ltd. (AU:PWH) has released an update.

PWR Holdings Ltd. announced the departure of Jeffrey Ian Forbes from the board of directors, effective October 18, 2024. Forbes, who held 20,000 fully paid ordinary shares through Raintree Terraces Pty Ltd, has no direct holdings in the company. This change may interest investors tracking leadership dynamics in the company.

