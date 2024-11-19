News & Insights

PWR Holdings Forecasts Profit Dip Amid Strategic Shifts

November 19, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

PWR Holdings Ltd. (AU:PWH) has released an update.

PWR Holdings Ltd. has announced a significant expected decline in net profit after tax for the first half of FY25, ranging between $3.2 million to $3.7 million, compared to $9.8 million in the previous period. The company attributes this decline to reduced revenues in the OEM and Aftermarket segments due to volatile market conditions, although growth in Motorsports and Aerospace & Defence provides some stability. PWR is strategically investing in its Aerospace & Defence capabilities and new headquarters to position itself for future growth.

