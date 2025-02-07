$PWP Earnings Results: $PWP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PWP ($PWP) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $225,670,000, beating estimates of $222,985,780 by $2,684,220.

$PWP Insider Trading Activity

$PWP insiders have traded $PWP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PWP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIETRICH BECKER (President) sold 442,889 shares for an estimated $10,841,922

PETER A WEINBERG (Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 423,000 shares for an estimated $10,432,776 .

. ANDREW BEDNAR (Chief Executive Officer) sold 300,579 shares for an estimated $7,358,173

ROBERT K STEEL sold 32,943 shares for an estimated $819,292

$PWP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $PWP stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

